Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Elliott Leathers. View Sign

Leon Elliott Leathers







Leon Elliott



Leathers, age 54, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a long illness. Leon was born on



Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1964 in Albuquerque, NM to the late Stanley Carl Leathers



and Maria Benita Leathers. Leon will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others even when he was suffering from his illness. Leon had a big heart and was always making people laugh.



He was a cook for 35 years. In his free time, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his dog Oliver.



Leon is survived by his brothers, Mike and Roger Leathers, sister Gayle Phillips(Fred), nephews



and nieces Missy, Jessie, Toby, Ashley, Damien, Carl, Jody and many family members and friends.



Leon's Family would like to say a Special Thank You to the Downtown Lovelace Hospital Doctors and staff for their compassionate care of Leon. Doctors Nunez, Giesbrandt, and Bordegaray, staff -Yvonne, ASAP, and Radiology. Thank you also to the Ambercare Hospice Staff-Sahar, Kay, Bob, Corey, and Lesly ("with a y"). Leon will also miss his friends at Bob's Burgers and Bank of Albuquerque at Paradise Blvd. Thank you also to Damon from the Suits at Rio Vista who provided peace, comfort and care for Leon and his family during his last days.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Leon's name to the American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.



