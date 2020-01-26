Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon J. Shay. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM Albuquerque Drag Way Send Flowers Obituary

Leon J. Shay, age 82 passed away Nov 20, 2019. Surrounded by his family members. Leon was a life long



N.M resident. He was well known for his "Hi performance engine building business "Speed Craft". Leon is survived by his son, Leon Jr., daughter Pilar, and granddaughter Nisse. Also brother Robert and wife DD sister-in-law Nancy Shay who was very important to Mr. Shay. Nephew Sean Shay and wife Kat and favorite great Nephew Kiean D. Shay and many nieces and nephews from all over the south west.



A Memorial Service for Mr. Shay will be held on Sat. afternoon Feb. 1st at 1:30 p.m. at the Albuquerque Drag way, It is open to all who wish to attend.



