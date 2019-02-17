Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leon Salazar







Leon Salazar,



Age 35, passed away Sunday,



February 10,



2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on January 31, 1984.



Leon is survived by his wife,



Tanya Salazar;



sons, Leon and



Defearian; daughter, Joylen; father, David Salazar; mother, DeAnna (Ernie) Martinez; paternal grandmother, Lolita Salazar; maternal grandparents; Stephen and Ellen Eiler; brothers, Brandon and Paul (Lan); sisters, Melissa (Gabe), Brandy and Sofia; father in-law, Robert Follo and mother in-law, Theresa Follo. He was preceded in death by his Godmother Irene and grandfather Gilbert. Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, February 18, 2019 - 7:00 PM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 - 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1502 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM.



Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, 4310 Sara Rd., Rio Rancho, NM. Pallbearers will be Brandon Martinez, Paul Fajardo, Phillip Archuleta, Daniel Hanley, Gabe Martinez and Ted Jaramillo.



4310 Sara Road SE

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 892-9920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

