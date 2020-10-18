1/1
Leon Woodward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Woodward





Leon Woodward, 72 of Phoenix, passed away on October 13, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Jeanette, loving father of Christina (Andrew) Reeb and Stephanie, proud grandfather of Ava Reeb.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 â€" 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Avenue, Phoenix. Entombment will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Rosary
06:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved