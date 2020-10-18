Leon Woodward











Leon Woodward, 72 of Phoenix, passed away on October 13, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Jeanette, loving father of Christina (Andrew) Reeb and Stephanie, proud grandfather of Ava Reeb.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 â€" 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 4715 N Central Avenue, Phoenix. Entombment will follow at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale.





