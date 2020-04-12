Leona Sanders
Leona Sanders, age 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She entered this world on November 26, 1931, in Bessie, OK and has resided in Albuquerque for more than 60 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Stryk and husband, Bohdan, and Linda Flores; sons, Terry Sanders and wife, Annette, Ernest Sanders Jr. and wife, Susan, and James Sanders and wife, Cindi; 12 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids.
Leona loved to read, travel and loved her family with a passion, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren! She loved watching and playing with all of them and never missed a birthday.
She was an amazing woman and will be deeply missed. Leona will be laid to rest next to her husband, Ernest Sanders, at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Leona at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020