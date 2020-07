Leona Welsh











Leona Welsh passed away peacefully on Saturday July 18th. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on July 17, 1929. She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Chaney and her husband Ron, and a son Eddie Wills. She had two grandchildren, Brandi Werder and Dax Chaney. She had four great granddaughters, Lizzie, Madison, Riley, and



Azrealla. Leona was loved by all and was known as the Butterfly Lady. Leona had a great life and some awesome travels and was always the prefect lady. She loved playing cards with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.





