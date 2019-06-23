Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Abeyta. View Sign Service Information Rosary 8:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Abeyta







Leonard G. Abeyta, 58 resident of Alameda, N.M. passed away on Thursday June 13, 2019. Leonard was born on November 17, 1960. He is preceded in death by his parents Mary and Monico, sisters Lorraine and Rebecca, and brother Freddy Abeyta. He is survived by his wife Debbie, of 37 years; three children, Janelle Abeyta and spouse Leo, son Isaiah Abeyta, Desiree Lopez and husband Serafin; three grandchildren, Zayden, Santiago and Damian; four sisters, Mary Ann Abeyta-Behnke, Agnes Lewis, Yvonne Pacheco, Andrea Abeyta and two brothers Ralph Abeyta and Marty Abeyta.



Funeral services will be held on Friday June 28, 2019 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Starting at 8:00am with the Rosary, Mass at 9:00 and Burial will follow to Alameda San Carlos Cemetery. A reception is provided after Burial in the Parish Hall at Nativity.



