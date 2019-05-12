Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard E. Espinosa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard E. Espinosa



HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS VERY



SPECIAL MAN.







May 10, 1964-Nov. 6, 2018.







Leonard was a



kind and loving



brother,son,nino, uncle and a great father to his children Danielle,



Joshua and



Joselyn Espinosa. This very special family man went to Our Heavenly Father on November 6, 2018. His children were his world. Everything he did was for them. He was also survived by his loving sister Darlene, her husband Richard Baca and their children and grandchildren. His best friends Mark, Lawrence and



Manuel. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joann and Joseph and his cousin Gary.



Leonard loved and enjoyed spending time in Jemez Springs and the Pecos Mountains. Leonard was a dedicated employee for Southwest Airlines for 26 years. He loved his job and all his fellow employees. From the day he started at the Albuquerque Reservation Center, he could light up the room with his smile. He enjoyed home cooked meals and loved to cook himself, even when everyone else was eating out.



He loved cars, from



low-riders, to fast cars and even family cars.



Leonard always took pride in what he did. He was the first in his family to his achieve his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Phoenix, while supporting his family and all while working for Southwest.



He was a Godly man who would pray with someone if he felt they were hurting



and needed a caring moment. Of course,



he was also a jokester who



could make anyone laugh and smile. Everyone he met was a friend for life!! He was known as "Bob Villa" because he could fix anything and he spent so much time at Home Depot to fix things for family and friends. It was his "Home" away from home.



His family would like to thank his Southwest family for all or their love and support during his service and for covering his funeral expenses, the beautiful flowers and donations of food and water. Their love for Leonard will never be forgotten!



Leonard mentioned the song "Home" by Chris Tomlin quite often in his final days. He knew where he wanted to be. It wasn't a good-bye, but until we meet again on God's time in Heaven!



If Leonard touched your life in way, his family asks that you share your stories, tributes and photos at



Legacy Page that can be



accessed beginning June 15, 2019 at http://www.



forevermissed.com/leonard-edward-espinosa.



If you are having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at



1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or, text HOME to 741741 to be connected to a trained



Crisis Counselor through Crisis Text Line.



