Leonard Judson McCollumLeonard Judson McCollum passed peacefully away at his residence with his wife, Sharon, by his side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Judson McCollum lived a full life, and if you knew him, he was always laughing and always a joyful person to be around. When he was leaving this world, he left saying his life was always so much fun. Judson was born on September 5, 1943 at Deming AAF New Mexico to the delight of his young parents, Air Force Sargent Leonard James McCollum and his wife, Edith DeVilbiss McCollum. Judson made many friends along the way, and once you became friends with Judson, you were a friend for life. He valued his friendships so very much. He grew up in San Angelo, TX, attending Glenmore Elementary, Robert E. Lee Middle School, and Central High, and he completed his educational journey with a BBA from Angelo State University. He served as president of the Key Club and treasurer of the Student Council at Angelo State. After Judson completed college in 1968, Judson volunteered for the draft to serve his country by joining the U.S. Navy. He was stationed in Argentina, Newfoundland, Canada, and in Norfolk, VA, USA. He served his country until 1973, and always believed that it was a great life-training in discipline and the value of service. He worked for Levi Strauss in Albuquerque as area personnel director until his retirement in 1985, and he absolutely adored his career at Levi's earning corporate awards for excellent work. After retiring from Levi's, Judson became a successful real estate broker in Albuquerque and earned annual awards for his success. He poured his heart and soul into his work. He valued working with customers so very much and befriended many. Real Estate was more than a business to him, it was a passion. He was a trusted friend for life to his customers. Judson was a people person, and once you met him you gained a wonderful friend. Judson always talked about how much fun his life had been. He loved to share stories of life experiences and adventures. He liked everyone he met and everyone he met was his friend. He started every day with a positive note, and he made every day as much fun as possible. He loved his family and friends and he loved his work, which he saw as serving others. Judson had many life interests. He was a sports fan and an avid reader. His interests were in history and fiction, politics, sports, he collected and shared jokes, movies, he loved music, especially 50's and country western music, and he loved cars of any kind. He loved New Mexican food, and he never met a sweet that he did not like, especially cookies, cakes, and candy. He also enjoyed the simple things in life, such as a drive with family and friends to McDonald's for a diet coke, or a coffee visit with a friend. He really loved life and all the simple pleasures. Judson had a talent for planting that started at age four. He never stopped planting and collecting plants, including odd and unusual plants. He was an animal lover and had a large menagerie of pets in his childhood and always had pets throughout his life â€" the most memorable pet was his pet boxer, PoTeet, who accompanied him on his paper route in his childhood years. He was never without one or two favored pets in his lifetime. Judson always had a positive attitude and rose above challenges. He survived being hospitalized with polio when he was young, he dealt with the loss of his father when he was a teenager, and he lived by a famous quote by Winston Churchill he shared to many to inspire them if they were having a difficult time, "Never, Never, Never Give Up." In fact, it was engraved in his vehicle. He was always looking on the bright side of things and helping anyone that he felt needed a friend. His respect and desire to help others was incredible. It was something to be admired. Judson took pride in being a good husband, a son, dedicated brother, a fun uncle, and a trusted friend. He was an honest and hard-working man, and his motto in life was to always do the right thing. He lived his life following the golden rule. He was spiritual and prayed for others, he valued his family and friends more than anything in life, and never missed an opportunity to show them just how much he valued them. Judson left this earth at peace, knowing he lived a good, fun, honest life. He leaves behind mourning the loss of such a wonderful soul, his wife, Sharon; and his family, especially his brothers, Donald McCollum (Vickie McCollum), Bryan McCollum, and sister, Trudy Cole. Judson had many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces â€" all of whom he adored beyond measure. Each one being his favorite he would say, and they loved their uncle just as much. He left behind a few good close friends that he kept for life. Judson, you lived life to the fullest and you showed everyone around you what life was truly about â€" the simple things and being kind. May you rest peacefully. Please visit our online guestbook for Judson at