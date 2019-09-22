Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Ortega. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Carl Ortega, age 89, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born to Louis and Eleanor Vigil Ortega on Monday, March 17, 1930 in Ramey, a small mining camp in southern Colorado. He grew up in Trinidad, Colorado, and enlisted in the Army at the young age of sixteen. He received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Japan Medal as a soldier in Korea. He became a firefighter with the Trinidad Fire Department in 1951. He joined the Albuquerque Fire Department in 1960 and became Fire Chief in 1979. He retired in 1985 after 34 years as a dedicated public servant. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Violeta Ortega "Vi"; his children, Victoria Ortega, Leonard (Karen Sanchez) Ortega, Dorothy (Eduardo Laborde) Gaylor, Marlaine Gaylor, Yolanda (James) Fastle; grandchildren, Jesse (Ada), Jamie (Naomi) Breedlove, Nicholas and Leonard Ortega, Ian Cannon, Ryan (Nicole), Jordan Fastle, Miranda (Steve) Rich, Ashley Fastle, and Sam(Whitney) Fastle; ten great-grandchildren. He's also survived by brother; Byrdel Ortega (Pat). He is predeceased by his infant son, Leonard Ortega; grandson, Aeric Cannon; brothers, Louis and Edmund Ortega.



He was a good son, a dedicated husband, a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He shared his words of wisdom and always gave valuable advice to his loved ones. He was a self-educated man and had a book on every subject. He will be sadly missed but he lives on in our hearts forever. "He who believes never dies". A visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Montano Ward, 1100 Montano Road NW, at 9:30a.m. with a funeral service following at 10:00a.m. Intermittent will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to: Johns Hopkins Cancer Research,



