Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Vigil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Manuel Vigil







Leonard (Leo)



Manuel Vigil, 86 years old, a loving husband,



father, grandfa-



ther, and great grandfather re-



turned to his Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born on Sunday, November 6,



1932 to Manuel and Theresa Vigil. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Bernice Vigil, his parents, and 5 loving siblings. He was a deeply devoted parishioner of 60 years at Holy Rosary Catholic church, and his faith guided him through life. As a boy he was an alter server, attended Sacred Heart Catholic School for primary school, and graduated from Albuquerque High School. After high school, Leo joined the U.S. Navy and served 4 years, then enlisted in the New Mexico Air National Guard where he served 30 years before retiring. Leo has always been dedicated to his family. As a husband, father, and grandfather Leo was kind, loving, and generous. He was extremely proud of his children; son Leonard Vigil; daughter, Veronica Thurston and husband, David; and daughter, Agnes Rivera and husband, Anthony. Leo was even prouder of his grandchildren;



Casey Duree and wife,



Jolene, Chelsea Crilley and husband, Patrick, Michelle Baca and husband,



Adam, and



Danielle Dominique and Derek Rivera; and five great-grandchildren also survive him, Ezra and Xavier Duree,



Mckenzy and Rylee



Crilley, and Grayson Baca. His four loving sisters, Lena Baca, Teresa Segura, Jenny Sanchez, and Dolores and husband Ted Aragon also survive him. He will also be missed by his innumerable and abundantly loved nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many more extended family members. All of those who were blessed to know him will miss Leo immensely. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW Albuquerque, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 9:00a.m. Interment will follow the mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith BLVD, NE. Please join the family in celebrating Leo's life following the burial at 2019 5th St. NW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guest book for Leonard at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Leonard Manuel VigilLeonard (Leo)Manuel Vigil, 86 years old, a loving husband,father, grandfa-ther, and great grandfather re-turned to his Father in Heaven on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born on Sunday, November 6,1932 to Manuel and Theresa Vigil. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Bernice Vigil, his parents, and 5 loving siblings. He was a deeply devoted parishioner of 60 years at Holy Rosary Catholic church, and his faith guided him through life. As a boy he was an alter server, attended Sacred Heart Catholic School for primary school, and graduated from Albuquerque High School. After high school, Leo joined the U.S. Navy and served 4 years, then enlisted in the New Mexico Air National Guard where he served 30 years before retiring. Leo has always been dedicated to his family. As a husband, father, and grandfather Leo was kind, loving, and generous. He was extremely proud of his children; son Leonard Vigil; daughter, Veronica Thurston and husband, David; and daughter, Agnes Rivera and husband, Anthony. Leo was even prouder of his grandchildren;Casey Duree and wife,Jolene, Chelsea Crilley and husband, Patrick, Michelle Baca and husband,Adam, andDanielle Dominique and Derek Rivera; and five great-grandchildren also survive him, Ezra and Xavier Duree,Mckenzy and RyleeCrilley, and Grayson Baca. His four loving sisters, Lena Baca, Teresa Segura, Jenny Sanchez, and Dolores and husband Ted Aragon also survive him. He will also be missed by his innumerable and abundantly loved nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and many more extended family members. All of those who were blessed to know him will miss Leo immensely. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:00a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 5415 Fortuna Rd NW Albuquerque, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 9:00a.m. Interment will follow the mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith BLVD, NE. Please join the family in celebrating Leo's life following the burial at 2019 5th St. NW Albuquerque, NM 87102. Please visit our online guest book for Leonard at Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 27 to July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close