Leonard W. ArmijoLeonard W.Armijo, recentresident of Albuquerque,passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born April 28, 1956, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Uvaldo and Annie. He is preceded in death by his father Uvaldo. Leonard is survived by his two sons, Leonardo andJarred and the mother of his children, Cat, ofDenver, CO; his siblings, Judy and husband Mike, of Granada Hills, CA, Annabel and husband Manny, of Rio Rancho, NM, Larry and wife Annette, of North Richland Hills, TX, Chuck and wife Annette of Lakewood, CO. His remains will rest in his beloved Colorado.