LeOnna N. Loer
LeOnna N. Loer, age 64, beloved wife and mother passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in San Diego , CA on June 4, 1954, to Luther and Martha Cottrill. LeOnna is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Frederick Loer; son, Frederick J. Loer Jr and daughter, Sandra D. Loer. LeOnnas motto "Let your faith be bigger than your fear". Memorial Service will be held on Feb 7, 2019, at 10:30 am, Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2019