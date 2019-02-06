LeOnna N. Loer

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray

LeOnna N. Loer



LeOnna N. Loer, age 64, beloved wife and mother passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in San Diego , CA on June 4, 1954, to Luther and Martha Cottrill. LeOnna is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Frederick Loer; son, Frederick J. Loer Jr and daughter, Sandra D. Loer. LeOnnas motto "Let your faith be bigger than your fear". Memorial Service will be held on Feb 7, 2019, at 10:30 am, Eastern Hills Baptist Church.
Funeral Home
Daniels Family Funeral Services
3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 884-1188
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.