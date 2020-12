Leonora Dowdy







Leonora Dowdy, born 2/27/32 in Chama, NM. Our loving mother passed away on 11/20/20. Leonora worked hard all her life to support her children and was well known for her beautiful smile.



She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Candelaria and Barbara Gabaldon (John), her two grandchildren, Jason Smith and Michael Aragon, her son by marriage Nick Dowdy and many nieces, nephews, and



great- grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place.





