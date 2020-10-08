1/1
Leonora Lucero
Leonora "Nora" Lucero



Leonora "Nora" Lucero, age 70, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on September 15, 1950. Nora had a passion for caring for and loving her grandchildren. She loved to read, watch TV and movies and frequented the Sandia Casino. She previously served as president and Secretary of the Sacred Heart League at Holy Family Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner for her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Delfinia Lucero; sisters, Beatrice Lucero, Lena Martinez, Juanita Anaya; brother in law, Ray Martinez and nephew, Richard Lucero.

Nora is survived by her children, Jennifer Lucero and husband, Jeff Tetreault, Brian Lucero and wife, Jazmin; five grandchildren Jacob Lucero, Amy Lucero, Olivia Tetreault, Ethan Tetreault, Ryan Lucero.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:30-7:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Garcia Mortuary~Chapel of Angels, 624 8th Street SW. A Mass to be celebrated on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 9:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:30 - 07:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
OCT
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
717 Stover Ave. SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
