Leopoldo (Leo) Lucero Jr., age 92, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Mr. Lucero is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Frances Lucero; daughters, Theresa Lucero Follo, Sandra Herrera, Beverly Lucero and Leola Gonzales; six grandchildren, Bobby, Tanya, Nathan, Larissa, James, and David Jr, three great-grandchildren, Joylen, Defearian and Leon; sister Toni Proctor. Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Leopoldo Sr. and Eloisa Lucero; his son, David Lucero and granddaughter, Angelica Herrera; brothers, Pat, Bill and Art Lucero. Mr. Lucero was a police officer for

38 years to include BCSO, NM

State Police and

UNM Police and served in the U.S.

Department of the Army.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
