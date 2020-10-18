Leonard Kotkin







Leonard Richard Kotkin was born in Newark New Jersey on January 6th, 1928. He died at home in Tucson Arizona on Saturday September 27th, 2020 with his devoted wife and loving daughter at his bedside.



He is survived by his wife, sister, three daughters, four step-children and numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren.



He was a veteran having served in the army and was a great chef having spent most of his career either teaching culinary arts or in the restaurant business.



Leonard had a great sense of humor and told fantastic stories of a life well lived that will be missed by many.



Memorial will be announced at a later date to take place in Santa Fe at the veteran's cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store