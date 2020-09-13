1/1
Corky Adams passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born Wednesday, May 12, 1937 in Owosso, Michigan to Roy and Edith Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Sanchez. He survived by his loving wife and soulmate, Annie Adams; her son, Jim Ward and his wife Jennifer; his daughter, Robyn Adams; and his grandson, Jonah Adams. He was a lover of life. His unforgettable sense of humor and unique style will be greatly missed by those that loved him. There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Corky on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at 254 Spring Creek Place NE in Albuquerque, NM. For those unable to attend, please post your favorite memory of him on our online guestbook for Corky at www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
