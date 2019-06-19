|
LeRoy Duarte
LeRoy Duarte,
born in Carlsbad, New Mexico and resident of Albuquerque, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a long illness. Mr. Duarte is
survived by his daughters,
Marsella Duarte, Camilla Duarte and husband, David Auge, JoiLe Rodriguez and husband, Javier; former wife, Romaine Serna; LeAnn Duarte and her mother, Liz Facio; grandchildren, Santiago Lopez, Elliott Rodriguez,
Alessandra Auge, Hunter Auge and Jude Rodriguez; sisters, Lena Bower, Cyndi Phillips and husband, Cliff; brothers, Abel Duarte Jr. and wife, Sue, Jose Duarte, Ronnie Duarte and
wife, Nico; as well as
Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and childhood friend, Richard Blubaugh. LeRoy was an attorney specializing in Criminal Defense. He practiced law for over thirty years. He was committed to people and his community.
A visitation will be Thursday, June 20,
2019, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A final visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 5901 St. Joseph Pl. NW, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 2:15 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Auge, Javier Rodriguez, Leroy D. Duarte, Cory Phillips, Damon Bower and Chuck Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Sena, Johnny Seacrest, Michael Conway and Richard Blubaugh.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 19, 2019
