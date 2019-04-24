Guest Book View Sign Service Information Romero Funeral Home 609 N Main St Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-8501 Send Flowers Obituary

Leroy Herrera



1942-2019







Leroy Herrera,



age 76, a life-long resident of Cuba, NM, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cuba, NM. Leroy was an independent milk distributer for many years. After selling his distributions business, he worked for Santa Ana Casino. He then worked for the Cuba Public Schools, retiring in 2017. Leroy owned and operated the Del Rio Bar in Cuba for several years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing and being in the mountains. Leroy loved to joke and pull pranks on his friends and family. He loved children and they were drawn to his kindness and his attention that he gave to all of them. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Brandie Thomas; his parents, Onesimo and Asucena Montoya Herrera. Leroy is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Aurora Herrera; his 7 loving children, Rod



(Esther), Brenda, Michelle and



Desiree Herrera, Brent, Geraldo



and Leroy



Herrera, Jr.; 10



loving grandchildren; 4 loving siblings, Jenny



Cordova, William and Bruno



Herrera and



Joann Unale. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services will take place



at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cuba, NM, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, beginning with a Viewing from 6:000 PM-7:00 PM, a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM, a Final Visitation on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM and a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place following at Cuba Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will



be Geraldo Montoya, Denny Herrera, Richard



Velvarde, Leando Padilla, Floyd Pena, Lance Lovato, Ignacio Olivas and Daniel Garcia. Please sign Leroy's online tribute at



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM



