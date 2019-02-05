Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Leroy J. Griego 12/21/58-1/28/2019



Leroy J. Griego 12/21/58-1/28/2019Leroy J. Griego, went home to our Lord and passed loved ones. He is preceded in death by our mother Odelia Griego, father George T. Griego and niece Candace Griego. He is survived by his wife Maria Griego, son Leroy Jr., daughter Nancy and her husband David Hicks and brothers George E. Griego, Ruben Griego and Randy Griego. Leroy proudly served in the Army and was a kind-hearted husband, father, uncle and close friend to many. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all that knew him. Thank you Leroy for adding joy and enriching all of our lives. We will always remember you! The family will be having a Celebration of Life on Friday, 2/8 at 11:00 am at the Old Town Reception Hall 2026 Central SW. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . We'd like to express our deepest gratitude for all the heartfelt condolences and prayers we've received. Thank You! Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 5, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.