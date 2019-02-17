LeRoy J. Moore







LeRoy J. Moore, beloved husband, father, and grandfather went to be with the Lord, Sunday, February 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Munhall, Barbara Cornwell, and Sandy Amatos; son, Michael Moore; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestine "Bebe" Moore; and son, David Moore. He was raised in Las Cruces, NM. LeRoy enlisted in the US Air Force, and was quickly selected to become an Officer, serving almost 23 years before retiring in the Albuquerque area. He survived three different types of cancer and associated treatments. LeRoy was a longtime resident of Albuquerque and devoted member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. He spent his final years in Northern California with his son.



A Rosary will be recited Friday, February 22, 2019, at 8:00 a.m., at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, followed by the Funeral Mass at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery shortly after at 12:45 p.m. Donations in his honor may be made to the



Donations in his honor may be made to the



