Service Information Service 10:00 AM Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Chapel 7999 Wyoming Blvd. N.E

Leroy Phillip C'deBaca of Albuquerque, age 89, formerly of Las Vegas, NM, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his home. Leroy was a Korean War Veteran who spent two years in the National Guard, two years in the Army, and four years in the Navy. As someone who always focused on the positive, one of his favorite memories during his service was attending the Queen's Coronation while stationed on the USS Baltimore. He later received his certificate as an X-ray Technologist and was medically retired at an early age. Leroy defied his prognosis and lived a full and beautiful life 40 years beyond what was expected. He enjoyed miscommunicating with his children in Spanish and teaching his grandchildren his favorite game, Billiards.



Leroy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Anne (Otero) C'deBaca; and his three adoring daughters, Leanne (Jeff) Weaver, Dianne (Mark) Yoss, and Roxanne (Mario) Burgos.



Leroy is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Devan, Lauren, and Erin Weaver, Jacob, Julianne, and Jenna Yoss, Griffin and Ethan Burgos; sisters-in-law, Carmen C'deBaca and Judy Otero; brothers-in-law, Dan Otero and Neil Woodward; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Chapel, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. N.E.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NM Veteran's Hospital. Make check payable to NMVAHCS. Please add in memory of Leroy C'deBaca-veteran needs. Thank you.



