Lesli Camille Bennett







Lesli Camille



Bennett, 56, was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on August 18, 2020 after many years of health issues and struggles. Her charismatic personality, infectious laughter, million-dollar smile and storytelling ability could not only captivate a roomful of people, but draw even the shyest person into conversation. While small and petite, she was the dare-devil that could fearlessly take on any challenge and would help others to be brave, as well. She was fiercely protective of those she loved, and while those who loved her most could not always be close, their unending love for her is a testament to how special and important she truly was. Her greatest achievements and the pride of her heart were her five children who survive her â€" Jennifer Couture, Brandi Couture, Joey Salazar, Sarah Bennett and Joshua Bennett. She also leaves behind her grandchildren â€" Timothy Bustillos, Claudia Vialpando, Madison Couture, Preston Gill, and Benjamin Couture; her mother, Carolyn Love, and father, Ben Coomer, and her sister, Laurie Remington. Lesli was loved by more than could ever be mentioned by name, and the loss of her spirit is felt by all. The message of her life and what brings comfort to her family and friends is knowing that nothing can separate us from the love of God (Romans 8:38-39), and we will all be united with her again someday. We love you!





