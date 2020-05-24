Leslie Elaine StanczykLeslie Elaine Stanczyk passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Saturday, May 16, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's Dementia. Leslie was born in Jacksonville, FL on May 1, 1943 to parents Stanley "Les" Stanczyk and Vivian Sawyer Stanczyk. She was preceded by her parents and husband Jack H. Boyd. She is survived by her sons, Robert Cory Evans and Todd Evans; grandchildren, Kassandra, Marshall, and Troy Evans; and one great-grandchild, T.J. Lopez. Services will be held Wednesday, May 27 at 10:00 AM at Daniels Family Funeral Services on Wyoming Blvd in Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence please visit