Leslie K. Greene-Martinez passed away at her home in Sandia Park



on Monday, May 6th, 2019. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on November



8, 1946. She attended college at Northern Arizona University and



studied Police Science. There, she met and married former spouse William F. Martinez. They had two daughters. She is survived by her daughter Tanya Jaramillo, and her husband, Steve and Michael Steeples and her husband, Thomas. She has five



grandchildren, Chase, Jonah, Elijah, Elliot, Riley and her great-granddaughter, Adysun. Three brothers Todd Greene,



his wife Barbara, Scott Greene,



Raymond Greene Jr., his wife Jennifer, and many loved nieces and nephews.



After college Leslie served on the Albuquerque Police Department for 20 years, retiring as the first female Captain. She went on to be the first female Chief of Police, in Portsmouth, Virginia. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, and reading books.



For service info email:



[email protected]



In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to her favorite charity, All Faith's



Receiving Home.



