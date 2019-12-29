Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Kathleen King, 61, died Monday, Nov. 18. She is survived by her husband, Jack, brother Robert Martin and sister-in-law Anne Palmer-Martin, of Redding, Calif., and cousins Alice Harrison, Diane Harrison and Terry Harrison, of Fallon, Nev.



Leslie was born Jan. 12, 1958, in Burbank, Calif., to Jack L. Martin and Mary Connolly Martin. After her father's death in 1970 she, her mother and brother moved to her mother's hometown, Deming, N.M., where Leslie graduated from high school in 1975. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the American College, Lucerne, Switzerland, and a Bachelor of Arts from Schiller International University, Heidelberg, Germany. She lived in New York, N.Y., from 1980 to 1994, where she worked in marketing and public relations. On returning to New Mexico in 1994, she gained invaluable experience working for county managers in Luna and Dona Ana counties.



She loved animals all her life and began working for Animal Protection of New Mexico in 2007. As APNM's chief program services officer, she worked with animal shelters statewide and managed such programs as APNM's Humane Communities initiatives, Animal Cruelty Hotline, Equine Protection Fund and Companion Animal Rescue Effort Helpline.



Her husband and co-workers remember her for her kindness, loyalty and authenticity. APNM will hold a memorial for Leslie from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at its Santa Fe office.



