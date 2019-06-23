Leslie Leeder







Leslie Leeder, born September 13, 1939 in Omaha NE, passed away at home on June 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Halina, son David, granddaughter Kristina, great grandchildren Alicia, Andres and Hana, and his sister Janice Hanke of Council Bluffs IA. He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Rosalie Leeder, and his twin brother Wesley Leeder. Les was a kind, gentle and loving person who loved life and cherished his family and friends. He enjoyed hiking, traveling, woodworking, growing beautiful dahlias, and spending time with his grandchildren.



One of his greatest joys was helping people in his Christian ministry as one of Jehovah's witnesses. His family and friends look forward to the time when he will be resurrected to life on a paradise earth. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. No services will be held.



