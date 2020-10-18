Leslie Sawey

Leslie Gale Sawey
Our cherished daughter, sister and aunt, Leslie Gale Sawey, flew away to a better place on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She brought so much joy and love to all who knew her and blessed many with her encouragement and uplifting attitude.
She is survived by her Mother, Marilla Ann Sawey, Sister and Brother-in-law Jane and Chuck Castillo, Nephew and Niece James and Ali Castillo of Phoenix Arizona, Uncle and Aunt Virgil (Bud) and Carolyn McCollum of Santa Fe and Florida.
Leslie was very active during her short life. She lived in many locations due to her father's military career. She learned to adjust and become part of any situation. She loved people; had a great sense of humor and was fun to be with.
She attended school in Kansas, Maryland, Florida, Virginia, New Mexico, California and Salt Lake City, Utah. She traveled with her family to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Mexico, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and France as well as many US destinations. She also lived in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In Special Olympics
she skied, rode horses, bowled and attended dances.
Her parents and sister were her constant advocates and fought many battles to ensure that she, and other special people, had the best services possible.
Leslie loved going to church and told everyone she believed in Jesus. She was truly an angel sent by God to help us become better people. Harvey Grasdy was a special person to her after her father death in 2011. She will live in our hearts forever.
She lived in a group home the last two years of her life, owned by Heart Well Services, and she received exceptional care. She was loved and doted on by all her caregivers. It is impossible to thank them enough.
Daniels Family Funeral Home will be caring for Leslie. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 7601 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque New Mexico 87109. Her service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 10:30 a.m.at Daniels Family Funeral Home followed by interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice
. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com