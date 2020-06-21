Lester E. Swenson
Lester E. Swenson born August 18, 1931
Went to Heaven May 15, 2020. Beloved husband to
Shirley Swenson, Brother to Stanley Swenson, Father to Robin Skelton, Grandfather to three and Great Grandfather to two. He will be remembered for his kindness and beautiful smile.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.