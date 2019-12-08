Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letty Plikerd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Letty Plikerd died on Thanksgiving Day at the age of 91. Letty is survived by her son Eric Plikerd and wife Jayne; her daughter Laura Koster; her daughter Amy Gilkey and husband Jeff; her five grandchildren Kim Swafford, Eric Koster, Krista Clarke, Nyssa Gilkey, and Lindsay Gilkey; her four great-grandchildren Cole, Olivia, Clara Letty-Sue, and Emma; and her sister Jo Rice. She is preceded in death by AJ, her husband of 68 years; her parents; and her two brothers Bill and Paul.



Letty grew up in Alliance, Ohio. She attended Mount Union College, then transferred to UNM and graduated with a degree in English. She then married AJ and became a military wife. Her growing family moved many times, including three years in England and five years in California. When AJ retired from the military in 1968, they moved their family to Albuquerque.



Letty was very active in charity and social groups in Albuquerque, including the BCMC (now UNM Hospital) Service League, Cosmopolitan Club, St Luke Lutheran Church, Kirtland Officers' Wives Club, Gourmet Club, and several bridge groups.



Letty had a gift with people. She would talk to anyone and within minutes of meeting them, she knew their life story and they might be coming to dinner. She cared deeply for her extended family and friends. She was the world's best mother, a great mother-in-law, and an awesome grandma.



Letty spent her last four years at the Wellesley Care Home. The family wishes to thank the staff for their excellent care.



A memorial service will be held for Letty on Thursday, December 12 at 1:30 at St Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Menaul Blvd NE.



