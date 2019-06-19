Lewis Barsky







Lewis Edward Barsky, 75, beloved husband of the late Barbara Barsky passed away on June 8, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Virginia and Christy; his sons, Zev and Adam; his daughter-in-laws Jennifer and Tania; and his grandchildren Drake, Addison, Porter and Micah. Lewis was friend and mentor to many; where hundreds of family members, friends, clients, and confidants can say that Lewis made a huge difference in helping them navigate their own troubled waters. Like his mother before him, he loved the arts and was an avid fan of theater and dance, seeing shows on Broadway only a few days before his last. He was an adventurer and a lover of wildlife; mere months after being diagnosed with terminal cancer he went on safari in Africa and kayaking in Antarctica with his sons. He is missed terribly. A funeral service will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 11am at Green Mountain Cemetery - 290 20th Street Boulder 80302. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choice that sponsors the arts or the protection of wildlife.



