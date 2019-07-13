Lewis Barsky
Lewis Edward Barsky, 75, beloved husband of the late Barbara Barsky passed away on June 8, 2019. For those would like to come and celebrate his life, a memorial service and reception will be held on Sunday August 18, 2019 at 10:30am the Vortex Theatre - 2900 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization of your choice that sponsors the arts or the protection of wildlife.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019