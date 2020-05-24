Lewis O. Seaman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis O. Seaman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF GUY



Lewis O. Seaman passed away April 2,2020 after a valiant battle with several surgeries. He grew up in N.M. and loved all the beautiful nature N.M. has to offer. He began A-1 Pump Service in 1984. He remained dedicated to the business until illness forced retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy and earned an Honorable Discharge in 1964. He was a patient, quiet and kind man to all he knew. Special thanks to "Dr.D" for her care at the Santa Fe and Albuquerque Veterans Associations. He is deeply missed everyday by his Sis, Pat, Lee, Lane, Jimmie, Callie and Lane Alan. You will always be with us.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved