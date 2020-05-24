Lewis O. Seaman



IN LOVING MEMORY OF GUY







Lewis O. Seaman passed away April 2,2020 after a valiant battle with several surgeries. He grew up in N.M. and loved all the beautiful nature N.M. has to offer. He began A-1 Pump Service in 1984. He remained dedicated to the business until illness forced retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy and earned an Honorable Discharge in 1964. He was a patient, quiet and kind man to all he knew. Special thanks to "Dr.D" for her care at the Santa Fe and Albuquerque Veterans Associations. He is deeply missed everyday by his Sis, Pat, Lee, Lane, Jimmie, Callie and Lane Alan. You will always be with us.





