Lewis Vermillion

Lewis Perry VermillionLewis Perry Vermillion, born July 9, 1933 in Lake Arthur, NM, loving husband, father, and grandfather, peacefully entered eternal rest on September 14, 2020 in Edina, MN. He was 87 years old.Lewis was a proud and patriotic veteran who enlisted in the US Navy in 1952 and served in the Korean War aboard the USS Kenneth D. Bailey. He later served on the Amarillo, TX police and with the NM State Police from 1957-59 where he was stationed in Shiprock. In 1960 Lewis began a 37-year career at Rust Tractor serving over the years as a parts, sales, used equipment and rental division manager, retiring in 1997. Lewis had a quick smile and a friendly "How are you?" for everyone he met and was loved by all who knew him. He loved his life and his country; hearing the Star-Spangled Banner would often bring a tear to his eye. He is survived by his wife June, son James, stepsons Matthew and Chris, grandchildren Kyle, Trevor and Olive, sister Betty and brother Joe.A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Friday, October 16th at 1pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels. Concluding service and inurnment will follow at Fort Bayard National Cemetery with full military honors.