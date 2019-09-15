Libby Diane Rodriguez
Libby Diane Rodriguez was born in McKinley county New Mexico on July 17, 1957. On September 10, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones, her spirit was lifted above them as she peacefully passed away.
Libby was born to the late John Rodriguez and Lilian Pino. She had five siblings, Jimmy, Johnny, Cathy, Patsy, and Theresa.
Her seven children, Marie, Erica, Jennie, Angel, Jessenia, Christina, and Luis survive Libby. She is also survived by her soul mate of 17 years, Francisco Iturralde who will carry the love that they shared in his heart and memories. Our beloved mother Libby will be missed by many, but will live forever in our hearts and memories. We love you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019