Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Libby Rodriguez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Libby Diane Rodriguez











Libby Diane Rodriguez was born in McKinley county New Mexico on July 17, 1957. On September 10, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones, her spirit was lifted above them as she peacefully passed away.



Libby was born to the late John Rodriguez and Lilian Pino. She had five siblings, Jimmy, Johnny, Cathy, Patsy, and Theresa.



Her seven children, Marie, Erica, Jennie, Angel, Jessenia, Christina, and Luis survive Libby. She is also survived by her soul mate of 17 years, Francisco Iturralde who will carry the love that they shared in his heart and memories. Our beloved mother Libby will be missed by many, but will live forever in our hearts and memories. We love you.



Libby Diane RodriguezLibby Diane Rodriguez was born in McKinley county New Mexico on July 17, 1957. On September 10, 2019, while surrounded by her loved ones, her spirit was lifted above them as she peacefully passed away.Libby was born to the late John Rodriguez and Lilian Pino. She had five siblings, Jimmy, Johnny, Cathy, Patsy, and Theresa.Her seven children, Marie, Erica, Jennie, Angel, Jessenia, Christina, and Luis survive Libby. She is also survived by her soul mate of 17 years, Francisco Iturralde who will carry the love that they shared in his heart and memories. Our beloved mother Libby will be missed by many, but will live forever in our hearts and memories. We love you. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close