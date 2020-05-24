Lidia Pulsifer
Lidia "Lily" Pulsifer



Lidia "Lily" Pulsifer, age 87, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Lily was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward T Pulsifer; her parents, Alejandro and Belen Norero; two sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her two daughters, Anna Marie Castellano (Joe) and Paula Vigil; five grandchildren, Lauren, Lidia and Lila Castellano and Joseph and Christaan Sanchez; as well as three brothers, Gabriel, Tony and Felix Norero, and one sister-in-law, Millie Norero. She is also survived by two aunts, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to her caregiver for the past 4 years, Josie Reyna, and to Sam and Yvonne Estrada who have spent so much time helping, listening and just being there for our family. A special thank you to Doris Estrada who helped us through the week by shopping, cooking, listening, and praying with us. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Therese Catholic Church at 300 Mildred Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107. Services will be by invitation. Please visit the online guestbook for Lidia at

Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
