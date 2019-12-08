Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liduvina C. Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Liduvina C. Sanchez







Liduvina (Vina) Chavez Sanchez was called home by Our Lord on



11/30/19 and was surrounded by family.



Vina was born



6/14/1931 in Albuquerque, NM. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School and graduated from Albuquerque High School. During her early work career, Vina worked for the Albuquerque Public Schools Administrative Office and later for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AF-OSI).



In 1953, Vina married Cecilio E. Sanchez and enjoyed 66 years together. They raised their family first in Albuquerque, and later in San Rafael, NM. Vina worked for the Grants/County Schools as a Title 1 Reading Instructor and also taught Spanish at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School in Grants, NM. She was very active in Church work in Albuquerque and with San Rafael Catholic Community and is remembered fondly by all those who knew her. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, traveling and above all gathering her family together. She will be significantly missed by all of us.



Vina was preceded in death by her husband, Cecilio, earlier this year, and by her son, Stevan E. Sanchez in 2016 and son-in-law Mitchell Mulcahy in 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Jose Maria and Miquela Chavez, and her brother and sister-in-law, Ernest and Lucy Chavez.



Vina is survived by her children: Christopher and wife Denise Sanchez, Donaldo and wife Angela Sanchez, Stevan's widow Diana, Elisa and husband Charles Wilkinson and Deanna and husband Mitchell(deceased Mulcahy. She is survived and greatly loved by her 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will include all of Vina's grandchildren.



Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (Albuquerque, NM), with the Rosary on 12/10/19 at 6:30 pm and the Funeral Mass on 12/11/19 at 9:00 am. A reception will follow the mass at the Albuquerque Meadows Community Room at 7112 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 N Guadalup St, Santa Fe, NM on 12/20/19 at 11:15 am.



