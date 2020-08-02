Lila Mae OrtegaLila Mae Teresa Ortega, 76, is gone after an incredible and unbelievably long ordeal with cancer. An avid sports fan, she followed the NY Yankees almost since her birth in Algodones NM, on April 10, 1944. She also supported Lobo athletics, particularly basketball, attending games in The Pit for years with her longtime husband and companion, Orlando, who she unfortunately lost suddenly in 2007. Together they traveled the world, especially enjoying their visits to Australia and Europe. She previously worked at various financial institutions, usually in the mortgage department.She loved spending time with all her nieces and nephews. Survivors include her son, Paul and his wife Casey; her sister, Barbara; and her brothers, Rick and Jerry.She personally requested no flowers and instead wished for donations to be made to local PBS affiliate KNME. Please visit our online guest book for Lila at