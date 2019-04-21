Liliane McCarthy
Liliane Marie McCarthy, passed away peacefully on April 7th, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Liliane was a teacher at Ernie Pile Middle School. She loved her students, traveling, animals, and gardening. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Vest and will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Her Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on April 26th at 9
a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 21, 2019