Lillian Cordova
Lillian Cordova, 75, of Albuquerque, NM passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
She was born in Wagon Mound, NM on October 8, 1943 to Alfonso and Floripa Cordova. She was a devout Catholic. She is preceded in death by her parents: Alfonso and Floripa Cordova; brothers: William, Reynaldo, , Alfonsito and the recent loss of her brother Frank Cordova. She is survived by her children: Mark (Elana) Olivas. David Olivas, Michelle (Mario) Troncoso, Jerome (Cynthia) Olivas, Abraham (Delilah Muro) Olivas, Timothy (Natalie) Olivas and Jonathan (Myra) Olivas; grandchildren: Eileen Olivas, Michael Troncoso, Matthew Troncoso, Jason Olivas, Dominique Olivas, Joshua Olivas, Jordan Kelcourse, Jeremy Olivas, Jeremiah Olivas, Dimitri Olivas, Jacob Olivas, Kylie Olivas, Alyssa Olivas, Amanda Romero, Tim Romero and Krysta Montoya. Great-grandchildren: Deacon, Rayne, Oliver, Sebastian, Benjamin, Ethan, Kaydynce, Adalynn, Ellie, Andres and Ayana.
Rosary will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be on Monday, September 23 at 10:00 am. Both services to be held at St. Gertrudes Catholic Church in Mora, NM Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rainsville, NM.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary, Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019