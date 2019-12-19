Lillian Sanchez
January 10,1926 - December 19,1993
You are dearly missed
I often sit and think about
The years that have passed by
And for happiness and joy
That was shared by you and us
I think of all the laughter
The smiles and all the fun
And before I even know it
My tears have once again begun
For, although it brings me comfort
To walk down memory lane
It reminds me how without you
Life has never been the same
We love you
Fran, Godfrey, Marlene, Gabriel.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019