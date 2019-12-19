Lillian Sanchez

Obituary
Lillian Sanchez



January 10,1926 - December 19,1993



You are dearly missed

I often sit and think about

The years that have passed by

And for happiness and joy

That was shared by you and us

I think of all the laughter

The smiles and all the fun

And before I even know it

My tears have once again begun

For, although it brings me comfort

To walk down memory lane

It reminds me how without you

Life has never been the same

We love you

Fran, Godfrey, Marlene, Gabriel.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
