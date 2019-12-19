Lillian Sanchez







January 10,1926 - December 19,1993







You are dearly missed



I often sit and think about



The years that have passed by



And for happiness and joy



That was shared by you and us



I think of all the laughter



The smiles and all the fun



And before I even know it



My tears have once again begun



For, although it brings me comfort



To walk down memory lane



It reminds me how without you



Life has never been the same



We love you



Fran, Godfrey, Marlene, Gabriel.



