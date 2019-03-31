Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily G. Chavez. View Sign

Lily G. Chavez







Lily G. Chavez,



age 88, passed away March 23, 2019. She was



born in Los Angeles, CA, raised in Torreon, NM and a resident of Albuquerque.



She was preceded in death



by her husband,



Joe F. Chavez;



parents, Antonio and Virginia Garcia. Lily is survived by her children Geraldine (Pat Murphy),



Ron (Edna), Donna Chavez, Elaine (Pat) Sanchez,



James (Tena), Elizabeth



(Pete Zamora), and



Carol (Terry Dise); brother



Tony Garcia and sister



Lu Beggio. She has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



Lily worked for the NM State government in Santa Fe and the Atomic Energy Commission Fire and Safety Division in Los Alamos and Albuquerque before raising her family. Lily was a volunteer



at the Veterans Administration Hospital and Secretary-Treasurer for The Ladies



Auxiliary of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. She enjoyed



spending time



with her



family, traveling,



sewing, and



ceramics. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends.



Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at



10:00 A.M. at St. Charles



Borromeo Church on 1818 Coal Pl SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 and interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 PM. To view information or leave a



condolence please visit



www.riversidefunerals.com



225 San Mateo Blvd NE.



Albuquerque, NM 87108



(505) 764-9663



225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

