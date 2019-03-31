Lily G. Chavez

Obituary
Lily G. Chavez



Lily G. Chavez,

age 88, passed away March 23, 2019. She was

born in Los Angeles, CA, raised in Torreon, NM and a resident of Albuquerque.

She was preceded in death

by her husband,

Joe F. Chavez;

parents, Antonio and Virginia Garcia. Lily is survived by her children Geraldine (Pat Murphy),

Ron (Edna), Donna Chavez, Elaine (Pat) Sanchez,

James (Tena), Elizabeth

(Pete Zamora), and

Carol (Terry Dise); brother

Tony Garcia and sister

Lu Beggio. She has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lily worked for the NM State government in Santa Fe and the Atomic Energy Commission Fire and Safety Division in Los Alamos and Albuquerque before raising her family. Lily was a volunteer

at the Veterans Administration Hospital and Secretary-Treasurer for The Ladies

Auxiliary of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. She enjoyed

spending time

with her

family, traveling,

sewing, and

ceramics. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends.

Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. at St. Charles

Borromeo Church on 1818 Coal Pl SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 and interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 PM. To view information or leave a

condolence please visit

www.riversidefunerals.com

Funeral Home
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
