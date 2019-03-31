Lily G. Chavez
|
Lily G. Chavez,
age 88, passed away March 23, 2019. She was
born in Los Angeles, CA, raised in Torreon, NM and a resident of Albuquerque.
She was preceded in death
by her husband,
Joe F. Chavez;
parents, Antonio and Virginia Garcia. Lily is survived by her children Geraldine (Pat Murphy),
Ron (Edna), Donna Chavez, Elaine (Pat) Sanchez,
James (Tena), Elizabeth
(Pete Zamora), and
Carol (Terry Dise); brother
Tony Garcia and sister
Lu Beggio. She has 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lily worked for the NM State government in Santa Fe and the Atomic Energy Commission Fire and Safety Division in Los Alamos and Albuquerque before raising her family. Lily was a volunteer
at the Veterans Administration Hospital and Secretary-Treasurer for The Ladies
Auxiliary of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. She enjoyed
spending time
with her
family, traveling,
sewing, and
ceramics. She will be fondly remembered by many family and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at
10:00 A.M. at St. Charles
Borromeo Church on 1818 Coal Pl SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 and interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:15 PM. To view information or leave a
condolence please visit
www.riversidefunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019