Lina H. Zamora







Lina Zamora (Herrera), age 81, born in Torreon, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on August 14, 2020. Mrs. Zamora is survived by her Sons, Ruben Zamora, Marty Zamora and Erica Hayes; Three Grandchildren, Martin Zamora and BreMarie Twitty, Charles Zamora, Rachel Zamora; Two Great-grandchildren, Cruz Zamora, Zander Zamora; Sisters, Lorie Perea, Dahlia Chavez and husband Juan, Vicenta Saavedra, Isabel Lujan and husband, Clemente; One Brother, Joaquin Herrera and wife, Marlene; In-laws, Ralph and Annie Sandoval and Robert Petzold. Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and friends. Mrs. Zamora was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos "Charlie" Zamora; Parents, Teodocio and Raquel Herrera; Daughter, Loretta Zamora; Brother, Frank



Herrera; Sister, Vivian Petzold. Visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m. in The Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Drive SW, Monday, August 24, 2020 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal Rd. S.W. Burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be, Martin Zamora, Charles Zamora, Santana Roybal, Edwin Saavedra, Charles Luna, Steven Torrez.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store