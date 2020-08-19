Lina Romero Bragg







Lina Romero Bragg, 78, of Houston, Texas passed away on August 15, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.



Lina was born on September 3, 1941 in Cuba, New Mexico to parents Cenobia Crespin Romero and Francisco Romero. She was the oldest of ten children.



Lina graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1961. Soon after, she became a beautician and opened her own beauty salon in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1970, she moved to Houston, Texas where she raised her children. She was a loving and devoted mother to her two children.



Lina loved country-western music and dancing. She also loved travelling with her daughter. The two of them had the opportunity to see and explore many places across the world together, from Acapulco, Mexico to Chang Mai, Thailand. Most of all, Lina loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren later in life.



Lina is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard and Robert Romero; and her nephew Vincent Nelson. She is survived by her sisters, Sue Romero of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Lorraine (Toby) Lyon, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, LeAnn (George) Seiler, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Rose (Dennis) Naidus of Houston, Texas, Shirley (Mark) Eck of Dana Point, California, Frances (Randy) Bitoni of Upland, California; her brother Phillip Romero of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two children, Roy (DeeDee Hodges) Bragg of Canyon Lake, Texas and Ronda (Michael) Doxey of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Lauren and Brian Doxey; a step-grandchild, Chris (Ashley) Doxey; and two step-great-grandchildren Jacob and Clark Doxey.



Lina lived a life full of love, hard work, and devotion to her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Lina will be cremated in Houston. Services will not be held until Easter when she will be taken home to Albuquerque and laid to rest at that time.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.





