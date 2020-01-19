Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Lincoln L. Leer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Dr. Lincoln L. Leer







The Rev. Dr. Lincoln L. Leer, 85, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed on after an extended illness on January 14, 2020. Lincoln was born in Hettinger, North Dakota, on February 12, 1934. He was preceded in death by his parents Gilmund Orin and Jessie Gay Leer; his brothers Burdette, Eugene, Jerome, and Sylvester; his sisters-in-law Ellen Leer (Eugene) and Lois Leer (Sylvester); and his brother-in-law Frank Dilse (Carol).



He will forever be remembered by his wife of 54 years Ramona (Dilse) Leer; his children Crystal Leer of Scottsdale, AZ, Melody Carpenter (Clay) of Cave Creek, AZ, and Holly Leer (Jeff Gray) of Portland, OR; his grandchildren Dakota, Artem, and Andrey Carpenter of Cave Creek, AZ; his brother David K.O. Leer (Joan) of Bismarck, ND, and his sister Darlene Gay Leer of Bismarck, ND; his sisters-in-law Jeanne Leer (Burdette), Patsy Shepard (Jerome), and Carol Dilse (Frank); and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends, whom he dearly loved.



A service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on January 25th at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity at 22405 North Miller Road, Scottsdale.



