Linda BabbittLinda Elaine Babbitt, age 63, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on October 8, 2020. She will be remembered for her laughter and character. She was born July 24,1957, in Albuquerque to Jimmy and Hope Woodfill.She is survived by spouse Troy Babbitt; sons Vance and Jerod Houston and wives, Lori and Desirae; grandchildren Parker, Millie, and Lola; brothers John and Bo Woodfill; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.A Funeral Service will be held on October 16, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the Lindrith Baptist Church at 1070 State Hwy 595. Please visit our online guest book for Linda at