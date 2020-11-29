1/
Linda Bebault
1939 - 2020
Linda Alene Bebault



Linda Alene Bebault died on August 19, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD on October 10, 1939. Linda has one sister, Phyllis Ullman, living in Rancho Santa Fe, CA. Linda graduated from the Univ. of AZ in Tucson Magna Cum Laude-Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation she joined the U.S. Army. Linda was fluent in German and French and re-enlisted for Frankfurt, Germany and worked in Intelligence. It was there she met the love of her life, Sgt. Jerry Bebault and they married in Basel, Switzerland and honeymooned in Rome, Italy. Linda loved dogs and gave generously to several organizations for animal welfare. No services are planned.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
