Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Braley Grace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Braley Grace







We mourn the sudden, unexpected, but gentle passing of Linda Braley Grace on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Tom; and her two sons and their families: Thomas Jonathan, Tracy and granddaughter Riley of Portland, Oregon; Brian, Anna and granddaughter Greta Rose of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Braley; her sister and husband, Suzan and John Cook all of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her two brothers, William Braley of Vienna, Austria and Ralph Braley of Galveston, Texas. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and good friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at



www.FrenchFunerals.com.



Linda Braley GraceWe mourn the sudden, unexpected, but gentle passing of Linda Braley Grace on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Tom; and her two sons and their families: Thomas Jonathan, Tracy and granddaughter Riley of Portland, Oregon; Brian, Anna and granddaughter Greta Rose of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Braley; her sister and husband, Suzan and John Cook all of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her two brothers, William Braley of Vienna, Austria and Ralph Braley of Galveston, Texas. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and good friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close