French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Cathedral Church of St. John
318 Silver Ave. SW
View Map
Linda Braley Grace


1945 - 2020
Linda Braley Grace Obituary
Linda Braley Grace



We mourn the sudden, unexpected, but gentle passing of Linda Braley Grace on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Tom; and her two sons and their families: Thomas Jonathan, Tracy and granddaughter Riley of Portland, Oregon; Brian, Anna and granddaughter Greta Rose of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Braley; her sister and husband, Suzan and John Cook all of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her two brothers, William Braley of Vienna, Austria and Ralph Braley of Galveston, Texas. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and good friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
