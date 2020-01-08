|
Linda Braley Grace
We mourn the sudden, unexpected, but gentle passing of Linda Braley Grace on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Tom; and her two sons and their families: Thomas Jonathan, Tracy and granddaughter Riley of Portland, Oregon; Brian, Anna and granddaughter Greta Rose of Albuquerque. She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Braley; her sister and husband, Suzan and John Cook all of Ft. Worth, Texas; and her two brothers, William Braley of Vienna, Austria and Ralph Braley of Galveston, Texas. She also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and good friends. A Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW. Please visit our online guestbook for Linda at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 8, 2020